Capt. Seth Keshel Explains How the 2020 Election Was Stolen from President Trump in the Midwest States (Video)

Captain Seth Keshel joined Emerald Robinson on the main stage at the Election Crime Summit sponsored by Mike Lindell in Springfield, Missouri.

Seth Keshel is always interesting and always on target.

Last week Seth Keshel commented on the viral Gateway Pundit reports on the Muskegon Registrations Scandal. The Gateway Pundit and our contributors Patty McMurray and Ben Wetmore broke the story on how 8,000-10,000 fraudulent ballot registrations were sent to the clerk’s office in Muskegon, Michigan before the 2020 election. The Democrat-funded GBI Strategies was behind this registration fraud in Michigan. The company is operating in 20 states.

Via Seth Keshel Substack:

Muskegon County, the state’s 12th largest county, was in the news this week, with The Gateway Pundit laying them out cold, highlighting a single activist seeking to dump off more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registrations on the same day. A review of the county’s voter rolls revealed 32,000 more registrations in the county than seem plausible based on a variety of factors. Keep in mind, these are the same voter rolls used to facilitate endless mail-in ballot requests, and which populate the electronic elections infrastructure. I had pegged Muskegon for an easy Trump flip, which would have been the first GOP presidential win there since 1988. Biden managed to eke out a “win” in Muskegon, aided by 12,643 fraudulent votes, minimum, in the county – according to my methodology. Muskegon saw its voter roll swell by 8,424 net new registrations in 2008, from 121,992 to 130,416, in anticipation of what I like to call Obama-mania. Of course, the state swung 13 points to the left from 2004, and Muskegon mimicked that movement. Once that buzz wore off, the roll shrank by 737 in 2012, and then by 880 more in 2016. The reason is obvious – because the non-college white voter stopped being loyal to Democrats in Obama’s reelection campaign, and even more so when Clinton topped the party ticket in 2016; yet, somehow, 11,837 net new registrations appeared ahead of the Trump-Biden matchup in 2020, joining the rest of the waste highlighted above.

Read the rest here.

Here is Seth at the Missouri Summit from earlier today.