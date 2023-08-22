Cancer Biologist Applicants at San Diego State University Subjected to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Litmus Test

Although the main strength of a cancer researcher should be researching cancer, those seeking a professor of cancer biology position at San Diego State University (SDSU) will need to meet several diversity requirements to get the job.

As part of the application process, applicants need to complete a ‘building inclusive excellence’ form to satisfy Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The job listing includes a requirement to “satisfy two or more of the eight Building on Inclusive Excellence (BIE) criteria.

We are seeking applicants with demonstrated experience in and/or commitment to teaching and working effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds and members of underrepresented groups. Candidates must satisfy two or more of the eight Building on Inclusive Excellence (BIE) criteria. Candidates that meet BIE criteria: (a) are committed to engaging in service with underrepresented populations within the discipline, (b) have demonstrated knowledge of barriers for underrepresented students and faculty within the discipline, (c) have experience or have demonstrated commitment to teaching and mentoring underrepresented students, (d) have experience or have demonstrated commitment to integrating understanding of underrepresented populations and communities into research, (e) have experience in or have demonstrated commitment to extending knowledge of opportunities and challenges in achieving artistic/scholarly success to members of an underrepresented group, (f) have experience in or have demonstrated commitment to research that engages underrepresented communities, (g) have expertise or demonstrated commitment to developing expertise in cross-cultural communication and collaboration, and/or (h) have research interests that contribute to diversity and equal opportunity in higher education. Applicants are encouraged to indicate in the Building on Inclusive Excellence form (included in the application) areas where they support diversity and inclusion, and in separate diversity statements in the application how they meet at least two (2) of these criteria.

The position is being offered by a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded diversity program at the school.

Campus Reform reports: