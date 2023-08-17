Canadian Woman Who Sent Ricin Letter to Trump Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison

The Canadian woman who sent a letter containing ricin to the Trump White House and 8 Texas officials in September 2020, was sentenced to 21.8 years in prison.
Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a dual citizen of Canada and France, referred to Trump as an “ugly tyrant clown” in the letter which contained ricin.
“You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as President,” she wrote.
Ferrier was arrested at the US-Canada border crossing in Buffalo, New York in September 2020 after admitting to agents she was wanted by the FBI for sending Trump the poison letter.
“The ricin I made didn’t have a harmful concentration. It was just a strong warning. I did not target innocent people. It was never my attention to harm innocent people, and in fact I did not harm anyone,” Ferrier said, according to NBC News. She added that her “only regret” is that Trump didn’t heed her warning “and I couldn’t stop Trump before he put in action his plans to try to stay in power.”
NBC News reported:
“The hand-written letters mailed from Canada with the ricin toxin each referred to a ‘special gift’ for the recipient, which was described as being ‘in this letter.’ Each letter stated that if the special gift doesn’t ‘work,’ then the defendant would ‘find a better recipe for another poison,’” prosecutors said in their pre-sentencing report.
