Canadian Woman Who Sent Ricin Letter to Trump Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison

by

The Canadian woman who sent a letter containing ricin to the Trump White House and 8 Texas officials in September 2020, was sentenced to 21.8 years in prison.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a dual citizen of Canada and France, referred to Trump as an “ugly tyrant clown” in the letter which contained ricin.

“You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as President,” she wrote.

Ferrier was arrested at the US-Canada border crossing in Buffalo, New York in September 2020 after admitting to agents she was wanted by the FBI for sending Trump the poison letter.

“The ricin I made didn’t have a harmful concentration. It was just a strong warning. I did not target innocent people. It was never my attention to harm innocent people, and in fact I did not harm anyone,” Ferrier said, according to NBC News. She added that her “only regret” is that Trump didn’t heed her warning “and I couldn’t stop Trump before he put in action his plans to try to stay in power.”

NBC News reported:

A Canadian national who sent a letter laced with the deadly toxin ricin to former President Donald Trump at the White House was sentenced Thursday to over 21 years in prison.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 56, a dual citizen of Canada and France, pleaded guilty in January to sending the homemade poison-laced letters to Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials from her home in Quebec in September of 2020.

“The hand-written letters mailed from Canada with the ricin toxin each referred to a ‘special gift’ for the recipient, which was described as being ‘in this letter.’ Each letter stated that if the special gift doesn’t ‘work,’ then the defendant would ‘find a better recipe for another poison,’” prosecutors said in their pre-sentencing report.

The letter to Trump referred to him as an “ugly tyrant clown,” and urged him to drop out of the 2020 election.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.