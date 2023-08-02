Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation with Wife Sophie After 18 Years of Marriage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” Trudeau wrote on his Instagram account.

The prime minister’s office has issued a separate statement saying that the family is planning to take a holiday together next week, according to Politico.

It was reported that the couple had signed a separation agreement.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their childrens’ lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

According to Twitter personality Viva Frei, “It was a well-known “secret” that despite the staged and totally insincere videos of he and Sophie kissing, despite his totally grotesque social-media posts, Trudeau’s marriage was a sham.”

It was a well-known “secret” that despite the staged and totally insincere videos of he and Sophie kissing, despite his totally grotesque social-media posts, Trudeau’s marriage was a sham. Equally well-known rumors, above and beyond his philandering, was the “going both ways”.… pic.twitter.com/cbrbimy4YZ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 2, 2023

More from Daily Mail:

Trudeau, the 51-year-old scion of one of Canada´s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host. The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister’s office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. An official familiar with the matter said the children he will continue to live at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015, and the children will primarily live there to maintain stability.

Following the news, Canadians also want a divorce from Trudeau.

One user wrote, “On behalf of Canada, I would also like a divorce.”

Another wrote, “How can you lead a country when you can’t lead your own family? Please divorce us.”

“Haha you guys separated two years ago cause she doesn’t stand by you while you destroy Canada. She’s a smart lady!!!” another user wrote.

“Even your own wife cannot put up with your dictator ways . Hopefully she can find a better man for herself.”

Below are some of the comments on Twitter:

BREAKING: Justin Trudeau and wife announce on Instagram that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. Justin can now find his 2SLGBT+ soul mate for life.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F6inSDVOGF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 2, 2023

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Justin Trudeau and wife just announced that they are getting a divorce after 18 years of marriage, Canadians are asking if she saw my THREAD? pic.twitter.com/DrLMGv5jQ6 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 2, 2023

Justin Trudeau and wife, Sophie, are separating. pic.twitter.com/gTiVN3MuHV — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 2, 2023