California Store Owner Shot and Killed Over “Pride” Flag Display: Police

A shop owner in Cedar Glen, California was shot killed on Friday by a man reportedly angered by a “Pride” flag being displayed at the store.



Screen image via NBC News shows a “Pride” flag crumpled on the sidewalk in front of Mag Pi.



Lauri Carleton, image via Facebook.

Laura “Lauri” Carleton, 66, was reportedly shot in the head after she confronted a man (reported to be 27 years old) who had torn down the flag from in front of her store, Mag Pi. The alleged gunman, who has not been identified, was killed in a “lethal force encounter” when police tracked him down shortly.

Carleton, who friends say was an “ally” to the “LGBTQI+ community”, leaves behind her husband of 28 years and nine children from their blended family. She also had a Mag Pi store in Studio City.

News reports show the Cedar Glen store was located in a small shopping center and where the shooter was killed.

Friends paid tribute to Carleton on Instagram:

Bridesmaids Director Paul Feig also gave details about Carleton’s killing in a post on Instagram:

“Our wonderful friend Lauri Carlton (seen in this picture) was murdered yesterday in her store @magpi_shop in Lake Arrowhead by a 27 year old man who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop. He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her. We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally. Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community. But this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

Actor and comedian Bridget Everett:

“Lauri Carleton was shot and killed at her Lake Arrowhead store this weekend. Someone tore down the Pride flag she flew outside of her store, Magpi. She confronted him and he shot her. In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one. The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

Press release by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department:

Homicide Suspect Pronounced Deceased After Lethal Force Encounter Occurs in Cedar Glen

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2023 / 5:00 p.m. INCIDENT1: PC 187 – Murder

INCIDENT2: LFE – Lethal Force Encounter Investigation
LOCATION 1: Mag Pi 28938 Hook Creek Road, Cedar Glen

LOCATION 2: Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road, Cedar Glen SUSPECT(S): Male Adult, Pending Identification VICTIM(S): Laura Ann Carleton, 66-years-old, Resident of Cedar Glen SUMMARY:

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a person who had been shot at the Mag Pi clothing store on Hook Creek Road, in Cedar Glen. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as Laura Ann Carleton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Carleton deceased at the scene. During the response to the initial scene on Hook Creek Road, deputies received updates from Sheriff’s Dispatch indicating the suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot, and was seen on Torrey Road, east of Highway 173. Deputies located the suspect near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road, armed with a handgun. When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation. Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton. This investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or got to www.wetip.com.

