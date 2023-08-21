Breaking: US Warns American Citizens in Belarus to Leave the Country Immediately

The US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus urged US citizens in Belarus to leave the country immediately as the war hawks in the West continue to escalate the War in Ukraine.

JUST IN – US urges its citizens to depart Belarus immediately. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 21, 2023

This is from the Embassy in Minsk:

Location: Belarus Event: The Lithuanian government on August 18 closed two border crossings with Belarus at Tverecius / Vidzy and Sumskas / Losha. The four border crossings at Lavoriskes / Kotlova, Medininkai / Kamenny, Raigardas / Privalka, and Salcininkai / Beniakoni are currently open. The Polish, Lithuanian, and Latvian governments have stated that further closures of border crossings with Belarus are possible. Actions to take: * Do not travel to Belarus due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus.

* U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately. Consider departing via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, or by plane. U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Poland overland from Belarus. Do not travel to Russia or to Ukraine.

The elites are going to ramp up their War in Ukraine.