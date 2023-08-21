Breaking: US Warns American Citizens in Belarus to Leave the Country Immediately

by

The US Embassy in Minsk, Belarus urged US citizens in Belarus to leave the country immediately as the war hawks in the West continue to escalate the War in Ukraine.

This is from the Embassy in Minsk:

Location: Belarus

Event: The Lithuanian government on August 18 closed two border crossings with Belarus at Tverecius / Vidzy and Sumskas / Losha. The four border crossings at Lavoriskes / Kotlova, Medininkai / Kamenny, Raigardas / Privalka, and Salcininkai / Beniakoni are currently open. The Polish, Lithuanian, and Latvian governments have stated that further closures of border crossings with Belarus are possible.

Actions to take:

* Do not travel to Belarus due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus.
* U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately. Consider departing via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, or by plane. U.S. citizens are not permitted to enter Poland overland from Belarus. Do not travel to Russia or to Ukraine.

The elites are going to ramp up their War in Ukraine.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.