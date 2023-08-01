BREAKING: TRUMP PREDICTS HE WILL BE INDICTED AGAIN…. INDICTMENT HAS BEEN RETURNED

Update: The indictment has been returned!

BREAKING: A grand jury just returned an indictment against a defendant who was not identified publicly even by initials or grand jury number. Was put under seal. A prosecutor who handles Jan. 6 matters, Molly Gaston, submitted what is believed to be Trump indictment. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 1, 2023

President Trump on Tuesday said he heard he will be indicted AGAIN at 5 pm.

Just in time to distract from Joe and Hunter Biden’s crimes.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump said we are a nation in decline in a follow-up post.

“Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress??? A Nation In Decline!” Trump said.

Members of the DC grand jury were spotted leaving the federal courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Details of the imminent charges are unclear, however, Trump revealed Jack Smith was likely to use the same Civil War Civil Rights Violation that Merrick Garland and the DOJ have been using to send January 6 protesters to prison for years for non-violent crimes.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump said two weeks ago.

Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Last week Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment in the classified documents case.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.