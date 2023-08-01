BREAKING: Michigan Democrat AG Follows Lead of Biden’s DOJ and Indicts Her Former GOP Foe Matthew DePerno

Far left Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday charged her former Republican foe Attorney Matthew DePerno for daring to look at a Dominion voting machine following the 2020 presidential election.

This is now against the law in Democrat-run Michigan.

Nessel previously appointed a special counsel to investigate her Republican opponent Deperno just weeks before the general election.

Nessel has made threats against Matthew DePerno since last year before the midterm elections.

MLive reported:

Former republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and ex-state Rep. Daire Rendon are facing criminal charges for their alleged role in a scheme to access voting machines following the 2020 presidential elections, according to case details provided by the Oakland County Circuit. DePerno – spelled erroneously online as “Matthew DeParno” – is facing four charges: two counts of undue possession of a voting machine, one count of conspiracy for undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy for unauthorized access. Rendon is also facing two charges: Conspiracy for undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses. Both were arraigned via Zoom on Tuesday and released on $5,000 personal bonds, each standing mute to the charges according to staff for Chief Judge Jeffery Matis. As of time of publication, DePerno and Rendon are the only ones officially charged for their role in allegedly seizing and tampering with a tabulator machine in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Niether DePerno, Rendon or the attorneys listed as representing them responded to requests for comment Tuesday. Others who could face indictments, however, include Stefanie Lambert Junttila, an attorney who has repeatedly pushed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.

Dana Nessel is the same public official who made headlines after she was passed out drunk at a Michigan-Michigan State game and had to be taken out in a wheelchair.



And Dana Nessel also sent a cease and desist letter to a Michigan reporter demanding he take down a report and video showing voter fraud training in the state.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Matthew DePerno for comment.