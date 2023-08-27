BREAKING: Maui Issues Level 3 Evacuation Order as New Brush Fire Breaks Out

Governor Josh Green of Hawaii issued an emergency evacuation order for Maui Island after a brushfire occurred in the Kaanapali area.

In an Instagram post, Governor Green wrote “Evacuation order on Maui Island for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu due to a brushfire. Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay.”

Green later issued an update on the fire and wrote “Firefighters are on scene and have stopped forward progress of the fire. No additional threats or evacuation orders are in place.”

Maui County’s official social media pages also issued an emergency alert and wrote that a level 3 evacuation order was in place.

KA’ANAPALI: Evacuation order on Maui Island for Anapuni Lp to West Mahipulu due to a brushfire. Evacuate you family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area. pic.twitter.com/OmZf21t34c — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) August 26, 2023

Per Hawaii News Now:

Maui Emergency Management Alert issued an evacuation order on Maui Island due to a brush fire in the Kaanapali area Saturday. MFD says firefighters are on the scene and have stopped the forward progress of the fire. MFD officials say no additional threats or evacuation orders are in place. after an evacuation order was placed for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu Place. According to Maui County’s official Instagram page, it is a Level 3 evacuation order.

The brushfire is under control.

“While the fire situation has stabilized and is not posing an active threat at this time, firefighters are working in the area.” according to officials.

"Evacuation Orders still remain in effect, and officials advise evacuees should stay clear of the area until it is safe to return. Residents will be advised when evacuation orders have been lifted." 2/2 — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) August 27, 2023

This is a developing story…