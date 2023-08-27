BREAKING: Maui Issues Level 3 Evacuation Order as New Brush Fire Breaks Out

by

Governor Josh Green of Hawaii issued an emergency evacuation order for Maui Island after a brushfire occurred in the Kaanapali area.

In an Instagram post, Governor Green wrote “Evacuation order on Maui Island for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu due to a brushfire. Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay.”

Green later issued an update on the fire and wrote “Firefighters are on scene and have stopped forward progress of the fire. No additional threats or evacuation orders are in place.”

Maui County’s official social media pages also issued an emergency alert and wrote that a level 3 evacuation order was in place.

Per Hawaii News Now:

Maui Emergency Management Alert issued an evacuation order on Maui Island due to a brush fire in the Kaanapali area Saturday.

MFD says firefighters are on the scene and have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

MFD officials say no additional threats or evacuation orders are in place. after an evacuation order was placed for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu Place.

According to Maui County’s official Instagram page, it is a Level 3 evacuation order.

The brushfire is under control.

“While the fire situation has stabilized and is not posing an active threat at this time, firefighters are working in the area.” according to officials.

This is a developing story…

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.