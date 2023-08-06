BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Same DOJ Attorney Prosecuting President Trump, Declined to Prosecute Andrew McCabe for Lying Under Oath, Gave Imran Away Sweetheart Deal, and More

This exclusive report originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The same attorney who is prosecuting President Trump, let former FBI Head Andrew McCabe go free after lying under oath, and gave Imran Awan sweetheart deal. He also is now going after Bannon and Stone after being pardoned by President Trump.

This is the Biden-Obama corrupt and criminal DOJ.

I remember being absolutely appalled when the corrupt DOJ made the decision not to indict corrupt Deep State corrupt actor Andrew McCabe for lying under oath. Judges, DOJ prosecutors and FBI agents and executives should be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard.

Andrew McCabe leaked confidential investigation details and information to the media to “advance his personal interests” then lied about it to the Inspector General.

The Inspector General released a scathing report on McCabe in April 2018 stating he “lacked candor” following his illegal media leaks.

When the DOJ announced that they were not going to prosecute fired FBI Head Andrew McCabe for lying under oath on February 14 (Valentine’s Day), 2020, only the Deep State was happy.

We learned that J.P. Cooney the Chief of the Fraud and Public Corruption Section of the DOJ sent word to McCabe’s lawyers that Andrew McCabe will not face any punishment for his criminal acts.

Julie Kelly pointed out yesterday that Cooney and another DOJ bad actor were in on the McCabe sham and now are going after President Trump.

I know you'll be shocked to hear this. The 2 DOJ lawyers handling the case against Trump for J6 and attempts to "overturn" 2020 election are the same DOJ lawyers who declined to prosecute Andy McCabe for lying under oath--never mind his own role in 2016 election interference: pic.twitter.com/NHtTmBun8e — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2023

But that is not all. Cooney was the same prosecutor who gave Imran Omar a sweetheart deal after getting caught spying on the US Congress.

The Pakistani spy ring that infiltrated the House Dems was one of the biggest scandals in US history, yet here was another egregious breach of security that went unpunished, because Democrats were involved.

As previously reported, Debbie Wasserman Schultz employed Pakistani IT staffers and brothers who were paid over $4 million dollars over the course of their employment even though they were accused of a cyber-security breach.

DOJ Prosecutor J.P. Cooney was the government official who made this odd plea deal.

Cooney is also on the contempt of Congress case against Steve Bannon.

Gaston and Cooney are also the DOJ tag team on the contempt of Congress case against Steve Bannon. They asked for 6 months in jail after Bannon convicted by DC jury on 2 counts and pay a $200,000 fine: pic.twitter.com/2mNT7HlN99 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 5, 2023

Deep State mouthpiece New York Times reports that Cooney has worked with corrupt Jack Smith for some time and he also was behind letting off a prominent Democrat Senator on sex related charges and Obama’s former White House counsel.

But Bannan and Stone were targets over his years at the DOJ.

,,,someone Mr. Smith knew from his days as chief of the department’s public corruption unit — is J.P. Cooney, a veteran of the public corruption division of the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. Mr. Cooney, in particular, is known for his aggressive approach. He unsuccessfully prosecuted two Democrats — Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Gregory B. Craig, a White House counsel during the Obama administration — and investigated Andrew G. McCabe, the former F.B.I. deputy director, whom Mr. Trump vilified for the bureau’s investigation into ties between Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. (Mr. McCabe was never prosecuted.) In early 2021, Mr. Cooney pressed federal law enforcement officials to turn their attention to people in Mr. Trump’s orbit, including his flamboyant political adviser Roger J. Stone Jr., according to The Washington Post. He would eventually work on the successful prosecutions of Mr. Stone and another Trump adviser, Stephen K. Bannon. He joined Mr. Windom’s team in mid-2022, then moved into Mr. Smith’s office late last year.

This is how corrupt the Obama-Biden DOJ has become.