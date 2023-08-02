Brazen Daytime Robbery at LA Gucci Store (Video)

In the middle of the afternoon on Monday, at least nine men brazenly robbed a Gucci store at a mall in Century City in Los Angeles.

This is what happens when you refuse to prosecute shoplifters.

The grab-and-dash heist, showing thousands of dollars of goods being stolen, was caught on video.

Damn they robbed the Gucci store in Beverly Hills 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tq3KBwc1Ct — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 1, 2023

A security guard can be seen slowly following the thieves out the door.

The LA Times reports:

A group of at least nine men could be seen sprinting out of the store around 3:10 p.m. Monday in video posted to Twitter. The LAPD confirmed that there was a robbery at a store at Westfield Century City mall. It was not immediately clear if the men were armed or if anyone was injured. The video shows at least nine men wearing hoodies sprinting out of the entrance to the Gucci store with merchandise overflowing in their arms. Bystanders looked on and took video, while a lone security guard walked helplessly behind the men as they sprinted away, the video shows. A suited man who appeared to work for Gucci could be heard on the phone calling the police. It was not immediately clear how much was stolen or if any arrests had been made.

According to the LAPD, the thieves drove off in a white SUV and a red Kia.

The Gateway Pundit reported that The California Senate passed a bill that makes it illegal for businesses to require their employees to confront shoplifters.

Senate Bill 553, introduced by State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-Cupertino), focuses on strengthening occupational safety by addressing workplace violence and expanding the scope of protection and prevention measures. If the bill is approved by the California State Assembly and subsequently signed into law by the Democrat governor Newsom, it will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

“What we’re saying in the bill is, it’s not ok for an employer to take a rank and file worker, somebody whose job is really something else, a reporter for example, and say ‘hey if there’s an intruder, we’re going to deputize you. You’ll be the one to intervene.’ People get hurt and oftentimes killed that way,” Cortese told KTVU.

Part of the measure would prevent companies from requiring their staff to confront active shooters or shoplifters.