BOOM! Devon Archer Tells Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden KNEW Hunter’s Business Partners Were in the Room During Their Phone Calls (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson interviewed Devon Archer in his latest Tucker on Twitter series.

Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors on Monday. The interview and bombastic revelations against the Biden Crime Family were mostly ignored by the compromised mainstream media.

Devon Archer is Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate of many years. Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

On Wednesday Devon Archer spoke with Tucker Carlson.

During the interview Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden KNEW Hunter’s foreign business partners were in the room during their phone calls!

THAT’S HUGE!

This directly links Joe Biden to the Biden Family Business of influence peddling in major American affairs.

Joe Biden is finished.

🚨 Devon Archer says Joe Biden KNEW Hunter's foreign business partners were in the room: "I can definitively say, at particular dinners or meetings, [Joe Biden] KNEW there were [Hunter's] business associates…" pic.twitter.com/fLVVLEWHg8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

God bless, Devon Archer!