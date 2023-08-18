BOMBSHELL EMAILS Prove Joe Biden Hid Foreign Business Dealings Using Secret Pseudonym “Robert L. Peters” – Rob Schmitt Breaks It Down (VIDEO)

Rob Schmitt from Newsmax broke down the significance of the Oversight Committee bombshell email released on Thursday morning.

The House Oversight Committee now has evidence that Joe Biden was using at least three different pseudonyms while doing illicit business dealings with foreign actors while he was Vice President.

This was damning information.

Rob Schmitt: Joe Biden had an alias he was using while he was Vice President of the United States. There was only one person copied on that email to Robert L. Peters. You know who that person was? Hunter Biden, who at the time was getting paid a million dollars a year to work for a filthy dirty energy company located in Ukraine. At that point, in the spring of 2016, ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko had just fired prosecutor Victor Shokin after Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars of our money. The move of course, famous now when Biden bragged about it two years after…

…A moment that will forever haunt Joe Biden. So let’s noodle with this for just a moment. It’s clear that Biden wanted this information about this phone call with Poroshenko away from his work email. But this document wasn’t sent to [email protected] It was sent to “Robert L. Peters” and it was also sent to his son.

Just sit and think for a few minutes about a non sinister reason for that. A non sinister reason that Joe Biden would need an email alias, “Robert Peters”, a completely fake identity. Why would that identity also be tethered to his son who also got the same email? 50 year old man who was getting paid filthy dirty money from all over the world and the family was all getting paid. Try as hard as you can to think of a reason that’s not totally corrupt for this kind of behavior. Noodle with it all night and try to think of something. Tweet it at me. I wish you good luck. I’ve been thinking about it all day, I can’t think of one. And you begin to wonder where else “Robert L. Peters'” emails show up. And there were other aliases that Biden used as well – “Robin Ware” and “JRB Ware.”

How many honest people do you know that aren’t faithful spies to a government who would need multiple aliases? Think about that and remember before Joe Biden used our money to get Victor Shokin fired to benefit Burisma. In 2014, the United States was engaged in an effort to claw back assets that were possessed by Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky. That’s Hunter Biden’s boss. The man who says he paid Joe and Hunter $5 million for protection from the government of Ukraine, where his company was operating. Held assets that belonged to the people of Ukraine. The United States was trying to get assets from this man back to the people of Ukraine and Hunter Biden and his father were being paid to protect him from that process.