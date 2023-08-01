Body Found in New York City Creek is Missing Goldman Sachs Analyst

The body found in the waters of Newton Creek turned out to be missing Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic.

Castic, 27, went missing after attending a concert in Brooklyn Saturday night, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, a passerby spotted a body floating face down in the creek and called authorities.

The body was identified as Castic.

There are no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The New York Post reported:

The body of a Goldman Sachs analyst who vanished after a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage was pulled from the waters of Newtown Creek on Tuesday less than half a mile from where he went missing, police said. John Castic, a 27-year-old Illinois native who lived in Lower Manhattan, disappeared after leaving the Bushwick hotspot at about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD. At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating face-down in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand St. The man called the cops, who sent the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit to recover the body, which was later identified as Castic, cops and sources said.The body had no obvious signs of trauma, apart from drowning, police sources said.

