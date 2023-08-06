Blinken Roasted Over Statement Condemning Russia Convicting Opposition Leader Navalny on “Politically Motivated Charges” While Biden Admin Persecutes Trump

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was roasted online for condemning Russia for convicting opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on “politically motivated charges” while his own government is prosecuting the Biden administration’s leading opponent, President Donald Trump.



Navalny was given an additional 19-year sentence on Friday for promoting “extremism.” Navalny was already serving a 9-year term for parole violations, fraud, and contempt of court, reported CBS News.

Blinken posted on Friday, “The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released.”

The United States strongly condemns Russia’s conviction of opposition leader Aleksey Navalny on politically motivated charges. The Kremlin cannot silence the truth. Navalny should be released. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 4, 2023

The Biden administration is trying to put Trump in prison for the rest of his life on politically motivated charges, as are Democrat state and local prosecutors in New York and Georgia.

Donald Trump Jr. scorched Blinken, “Exactly ZERO self awareness!!! You really ceded the moral high ground here… Wonder where they got the idea that it’s acceptable to jail your political opposition?”

Exactly ZERO self awareness!!! You really ceded the moral high ground here… Wonder where they got the idea that it’s acceptable to jail your political opposition? https://t.co/b8W0DFvm2T — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 5, 2023

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), “Regimes that prosecute opposition leaders on politically motivated charges deserve strong condemnation.”

Regimes that prosecute opposition leaders on politically motivated charges deserve strong condemnation. https://t.co/mJCnfF9Xip — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 4, 2023

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO), “Evidently jailing political opponents is bad in other countries but not in the United States. The Left is obsessed with Trump and they are doing incredible damage to our republic. TDS is real.”

Evidently jailing political opponents is bad in other countries but not in the United States. The Left is obsessed with Trump and they are doing incredible damage to our republic. TDS is real. https://t.co/NIiZFgxl7G — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 4, 2023

Ambassador Ric Grenell, “You interfered with the 2020 US election by pushing a fake story that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” – it wasn’t. But you pushed the Chinese government’s preferred talking point. You’ve lost any credibility and moral authority to lecture others.”

You interfered with the 2020 US election by pushing a fake story that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” – it wasn’t. But you pushed the Chinese government’s preferred talking point. You’ve lost any credibility and moral authority to lecture others. https://t.co/ZlNE81H4A0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 5, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, “The lack of self-awareness is astounding.”

The lack of self-awareness is astounding. https://t.co/hbhLVVndFU — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 5, 2023

Tom Fitton, “Agreed and I also strongly condemn the Biden administration’s arrests and prosecution of leading opposition candidate @RealDonaldTrump on politically motivated charges. The Biden White House cannot silence the truth. The politically motivated charges against @RealDonaldTrump should be dropped immediately.”

Agreed and I also strongly condemn the Biden administration's arrests and prosecution of leading opposition candidate @RealDonaldTrump on politically motivated charges. The Biden White House cannot silence the truth. The politically motivated charges against @RealDonaldTrump… https://t.co/JuDfQ0uURu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 4, 2023

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), “Kremlin can’t silence truth? What about DC? Call for your geriatric boss to pardon Assange and Snowden, then let’s talk.”

Kremlin can’t silence truth? What about DC? Call for your geriatric boss to pardon Assange and Snowden, then let’s talk. https://t.co/sEBiwdp4bg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 5, 2023

Sebastian Gorka, “You mean like your boss Biden is trying to do to President Trump? You hack.”