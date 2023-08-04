Blacks for Trump Blasts Corrupt Jack Smith, Biden, and Obama – Accuses Trio of Treason – Calls Jack Smith a ‘Punk’ and ‘Ugly Sellout’ (VIDEO)

Trump was indicted this week on felony charges alleging that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The bogus indictment comes as a result of an investigation conducted by special counsel Jack Smith, who previously indicted Trump in a separate case involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump’s legal team presented their initial arguments. The arraignment is a formal reading of the charges, and Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In a passionate display of support for former President Donald Trump, crowds gathered outside a courthouse yesterday where the ex-president was facing ongoing legal scrutiny.

Among these supporters, a particularly vocal black man eloquently expressed his loyalty to Trump and his condemnation of those who opposed the former president unfairly.

“I’m here to support Trump,” he said.

As others joined him, the conversation quickly turned to heated remarks about injustices and anger towards Jack Smith.

“So I’m here to show Jack Smith that he’s a punk and that he’s an ugly sellout,” he added.

“That’s right,” said others.

His passion only grew as he spoke about Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and others for opposing Trump without justification. The supporters likened their actions to a historical practice of parading kings in handcuffs, an act meant to humiliate.

“And I’m here to let [Smith] know that he’s going to jail for treason. Him, Biden, and Obama, and all of the other s*ckers that are going against Trump for no reason.”

“I’m here to humiliate you because you are a sellout, and you are a person that is evil, breaking every rule and law,” he added.

The Black supporters then turned their attention to the unequal application of the law, particularly citing Hunter Biden as an example.

“This dude is free to snort coke on camera, get guns, break every rule and law, don’t pay taxes. They don’t even want to put him in jail.”

“But if I did it, you’re going to jail for 9,216 years. That’s unfair, because you know what that is?”

“Exodus 12:49, the bible said there should be one law for all, as does the 14th amendment.”

“So I’m here to make sure, give me my right, give me liberty, or give you “DEATH,” the group said in chorus.

WATCH: