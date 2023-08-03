Bill Barr Covers for Deep State Again – Says Latest Trump Indictment Is Not About Free Speech When the ENTIRE CASE Is About Stealing First Amendment Rights (VIDEO)

Bill Barr covers for the Biden regime and the Deep State – and shows us all who he really is.

Bill Barr ran to CNN after President Trump’s latest indictment to cheer the end of free speech in America.

Bill Barr: I think it’s a legitimate case. I think, unlike the document case, it’s going to have issues of proof. It’s a more complicated case. They’re not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants, but that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. All conspiracies involve speech, and all fraud involves speech.

The entire case is built around the notion that government can control speech in America and can jail you if you step out of line.

It is the most un-American case in US history.

Stephen Miller said it best. Miller described the dangers of the latest political indictment against Trump with Eric Bolling on Wednesday night,

Stephen Miller: This indictment says, and not so many words, that if we, the Department of Justice and prosecutors at the Department of Justice believe that you, as a citizen or as an elected official are not telling the truth as we recognize it that we can throw you in jail.

Bill Barr is open to destroying individual rights in the country rather than speak the truth on this case. He is even worse than we thought.

Via Midnight Rider.