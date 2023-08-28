Bidenomics: Furniture Company ‘Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’ Abruptly Shuts Down Three North Carolina Plants Without Warning — Employees Greeted by Paper Notice on Entrance Gate

Furniture manufacturer Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (MG+BW) abruptly shut down three of its North Carolina plants over the weekend. Employees were shocked to find paper notices tacked to entrance gates and doors, notifying them that the company had ceased operations.

This abrupt closure affected North Carolina locations, including the main plant in Taylorsville, the frame plant in Hiddenite, and the NCDC Statesville, as well as remote home office workers.

The signs posted at the Taylorsville plant and other facilities were dated Saturday, August 26, and read:

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations. Any MG+BW employees that are located at the following NC locations should not report to work as of Monday, August 28th: • Main Plant: Taylorsville

• Frame Plant: Hiddenite

• NCDC: Statesville

• Any home office remote workers are not to log in

• All home office workers. We are sorry about the difficulties this may cause. As soon as we have a schedule to get your tools & personal belongings, we will contact you. Thank you.

Chris Moye, the Interim CEO who took on the role in April 2023, further outlined the company’s plight in a letter obtained by Taylorsville Time.

For the hundreds of employees who are now suddenly jobless, the company has promised to liaise with local elected officials and the State’s Dislocated Worker and Rapid Response Unit. However, employee benefits, including health insurance, are set to end on August 31, 2023. Those affected are now directed to seek assistance through unemployment benefits and may also be eligible for certain Company Benefits at their own expense through Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA).

Read the full letter below:

The purpose of this letter is to provide you with official notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). As you may know, the current economic climate has presented significant challenges to the furniture industry. While we have been buoyed by the support of our wonderful employees, like yourself, The Mitchell Gold Co. d/b/a Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams (the "Company") has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations. In the wake of this unfortunate development, the Company will sadly need to wind down operations and terminate the employment of our employees beginning on August 26, 2023. Because these events were unforeseen, we were unable to provide you and others with more notice of this difficult decision. Your position will be affected by these events, and your last day of employment with the Company is expected to be on October 25, 2023, unless you are asked to perform additional services during the 14 day period from that date (or your layoff date is otherwise revised from that date). We are sorry to have to bring you this news. There are no "bumping rights" to determine who will be separated, and this is a permanent separation. We are also notifying the appropriate local elected officials and the State's Dislocated Worker and Rapid Response Unit so that you and other employees can be provided as much assistance and opportunity as possible. With respect to final pay, you will be paid your final wages, if any, up through your last day of employment. Any benefits from the Company, including health in urance benefits, will end on August 31, 2023. You may be eligible for continuation of certain Company Benefits at your expense through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 ("COBRA"). Information related to continuation of these benefits will be mailed to you separately. You should contact your local unemployment office for information regarding the availability of unemployment insurance benefits (https://www.des.nc.gov/individuals/apply-unemployment). We regret that this difficult and unexpected situation has made this necessary. We also thank you for your service and dedication to the Company and we wish you and your family the best during this transition.

In a TikTok video, an employee was shocked upon arriving at the facility and discovering the bad news.

“Ain’t this some bulls-t. We ain’t got no job anymore, do we? Yep, big problem.”

“The sudden closure of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams in Alexander County is devastating news to many of the citizens and families that rely on employment there, and our hearts go out to them,” said Marty Pennell, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners.

“As students will be returning to school tomorrow, all the moms, dads, and grandparents that are affected by this closure will now be looking for new jobs. I want to challenge our local industries to publicize job openings and reach out to these folks who have lost their job at no fault of their own. As I have already witnessed our local companies and employees posting opportunities for employment, this is a huge gesture for our community in helping others in times of crisis and need. This is a fantastic opportunity for our local companies to employ some hardworking and dedicated folks here in Alexander County,” Pennell added per WSOC-TV.

In the wake of this disheartening closure, there’s a glimmer of hope for the affected workforce. Other local businesses have started to step up, opening their doors to the employees suddenly laid off by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

“Craftmaster is saddened by the sudden closing of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, a local furniture company who employed hundreds of folks in our area who are now without a job. Our thoughts and prayers are with our community right now, and we will do all we can to help. We do have some positions available and invite anyone who is interested to apply to our HR department. We are located at 221 Craftmaster Road in Hiddenite, NC. You can also apply online at careers.cmfurniture.com. Please keep these folks and their families in your prayers,” Craftmaster Furniture Inc. posted on their Facebook page.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those that are affected by this closure,” said Alex Reeves, President of Craftmaster Furniture. “We never want to see this happen in the furniture industry. Craftmaster has strong demand for our product and we are in a very healthy financial position. We welcome all applications, and we look forward to continuing to provide long-term careers in Alexander County, especially to those who just lost their jobs.”

“So sad to hear about the sudden closing of Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams. Thinking about all of the families affected by this news. If anyone is looking for a job, my husband is hiring at Sunnyside Textiles (located off Tate Blvd, Hickory),” concerned citizen Annette Gyomory Belanger wrote on her social media.

Candace Parks also posted some jobs that are hiring as of right now for everyone to look into. To see the list, check below:

