Biden Uses Creepy Baby Voice as He Tells Bizarre Story of a “Little Girl” Who Approached Him and Begged Him to “Take Care” of Bears Ears National Monument (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in Arizona on Monday evening after doing practically nothing all day fresh off an 11-day vacation.

Biden ignored reporters as he shuffled over to Marine One – and again ignored the press as he arrived to Arizona.

Feeble Biden had to use the shorter staircase again.

Biden, back to using the short stairs on Air Force One, takes no question as he arrives at the Grand Canyon for a trip about climate change

On Tuesday Joe Biden rolled up to his speech on climate change at Red Butte Airfield in a massive motorcade.

Biden once again told a bizarre story about a little girl who approached him and begged him to “take care” of Bears Ears National Monument.

He even used a creepy baby-like voice as he told the tall tale.

“She walked up and she said, ‘Mr. President, would you take care of Bears Ears for me?’ And I didn’t know what she meant,” Biden said.

This never happened. This is a twisted fantasy Joe Biden made up out of thin air.

Joe Biden tells a story in which he says a "little girl" randomly approached him on the streets of Washington D.C. and begged him to "take care of Bears Ears" national monument.

Biden said a version of this story a couple of years ago.

In October 2021 Joe Biden recalled a story about a little girl with a teddy bear he encountered when he was on the campaign stump.

This version of the story was a little different. In this previous version, Joe Biden didn’t know where he was and he said the little girl ‘wasn’t sure what to call him’ since he wasn’t elected yet.

“I gotta tell you a quick story,” Biden said with a smug look on his face. “When I was running for office, I’m embarrassed I can’t remember exactly which state I was in, but a gentleman and I think it was his wife and a little girl who said ‘could I talk to you?’ – And she had this… it looked like a teddy bear and she said ‘could I talk to you?’ – She wasn’t sure what to call me since I wasn’t elected yet.”

Biden continued, “She said ‘I want to give you something. I want to give you some bears ears…she said ‘you gotta promise me, you gotta promise me you’ll protect the bears ears.”

Joe Biden said he was confused by the little girl’s request so her dad chimed in and said “you know, a national park.’ [Bears Ears National Monument in Utah]

We’re just going to file this in “things that never happened.”