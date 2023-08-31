Biden Opens Remarks on Hurricane Response by Cracking Jokes and Attacking ‘Climate Change Deniers’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on Hurricane Idalia while visiting FEMA’s headquarters.

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s west coast this week as a Category 3 storm before moving into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Biden said he would visit Florida on Saturday. Poor Joe had to interrupt his beach vacation this weekend to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia.

More than 300,000 people are still without power and Joe Biden is cracking jokes.

“I don’t know why I’m paying attention to these few guys up here…all kidding aside, my mother would say, I apologize for my back,” Biden said.

Biden opens his remarks on the Hurricane disaster by cracking jokes

Biden also lashed out at so-called climate change deniers.

Hurricanes are nothing new. It’s hurricane season. The Atlantic Ocean is warm this time of year.

However, Joe Biden, without offering any evidence whatsoever, blamed climate change for Hurricane Idalia.

And Biden’s solution? ‘Give us more money so we can stop climate change!’

“There are still some deniers out there in terms of whether or not climate change had anything to do with any of this, and we’re gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money!” Biden said.

