HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Gets Lost After Houston Astros Gift Him Jersey… Then Shuffles Away without Answering Questions… AGAIN (VIDEO)

Joe Biden welcomed the Houston Astros to the White House on Monday to celebrate their 2022 World Series Victory.

The Houston Astros won the World Series over the Phillies in game 6 last November.

MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra blamed Jill Biden’s appearance at game 4 for the Phillies’ loss.

Biden delivered a short speech in East Room where he admitted he is past his prime.

The Astros gifted Biden with a jersey before he shuffled away.

Biden got lost and spun around before walking out of the East Room.

Once again, Joe Biden ignored reporters as he walked away.

