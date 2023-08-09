BIDEN ECONOMY: Moody’s Downgrades 10 Banks – Big Banks Put on Watch List

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The Biden economy is falling apart at the seams. Ten banks are downgraded by Moodys and more are on a watch list.

The Biden economy is a mess.

Reuters reported today:

Moody’s cut credit ratings of several small to mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and said it may downgrade some of the nation’s biggest lenders, warning that the sector’s credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability. Moody’s cut the ratings of 10 banks by one notch and placed six banking giants, including Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N), US Bancorp (USB.N), State Street (STT.N) and Truist Financial (TFC.N) on review for potential downgrades.

MSN reported on the Moody’s downgrade listing the 10 midsized banks downgraded.

This comes after a few days ago when Fitch downgraded the US in a huge negative signal to the Biden economy.

Many are now expecting a recession next year. Rising inflation and gas prices don’t help.

It’s as if Biden is trying to destroy the US economy.