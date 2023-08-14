Before it Even Goes on Sale, Facebook and Instagram Ban Ads for New Mark Levin Book “The Democrat Party Hates America”

Even though the release of conservative host Mark Levin’s newest book, The Democrat Party Hates America, is over a month away, Facebook and Instagram have already signaled censorship plans.

Levin took to X to share that his book has been blocked from advertising on the two social media sites, “because of the title.”

“Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title. Just another example of their censorship. Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it. By the way, I’d be happy to meet you in a UFC ring anytime, little fella.”

The book is described on Amazon:

The seven-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, radio host, and Fox News star returns to the page to reveal the radically dangerous Democrat agenda that is upending American life. In American Marxism, Mark Levin explained how Marxist ideology has invaded our society and culture. In doing so, he exposed the institutions, scholars, and activists leading the revolution. Now, he picks up where he left off: to hold responsible the true malefactors steering our country down the wrong path. Insightful and hard-hitting as ever, Levin proves that since its establishment, the Democrat Party has set out to rewrite history and destroy the foundation of freedom in America. More than a political party, it is the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution. As in a Thomas Paine pamphlet or a clarion call from Paul Revere, Levin alerts his fellow Americans to the destruction this country is facing, and rallies them to defeat the threat in front of us—more looming than ever. He writes, “Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short- and long- run to defeat the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace.”

The book can be pre-ordered at Amazon.