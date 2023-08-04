Based on the New Rules, These Hollywood Celebrities Should be Prosecuted for What They Did in 2016 (VIDEO)

After the 2016 election, a group of leftist celebrities made a video urging members of the Electoral College not to vote for Trump even though he had won the election.

Based on the precedents established by the Trump indictment, it is perfectly valid to ask when these people will be prosecuted.

If this isn’t election interference and denial of the peaceful transfer of power, what is?

The media covered this with little to no criticism.

From the Business Insider in 2016:

Celebrities are urging the Electoral College not to vote for Trump As part of a last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump from becoming the next US president, a host of celebrities appear in a PSA encouraging members of the Electoral College not to cast their vote for the president-elect. “The West Wing” star Martin Sheen starts the Unite for America-sponsored pitch to the Republican members of the Electoral College. “As you know, our founding fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue and to ensure that the presidency only goes to someone who is ‘to an eminent degree endowed with the requesite qualifications,'” Sheen said, quoting the Federalist Papers, a collection of essays by America’s founding fathers from 1787 that both urge the ratification of the Constitution and explain its various parts. Sheen is joined by several other celebrities, including “West Wing” costar Richard Schiff, “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, “ER” star Noah Wyle, and “Oz” alum B.D. Wong in explaining how the electors are able to vote for any eligible person who’s fit to serve as president, despite the results of the election.

Watch:

Based on the new rules, DOJ must put half of Hollywood in prison *immediately* for this video: pic.twitter.com/SHn3rO4IQa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 2, 2023

When are these celebs going to be charged?

Is the DOJ going to act swiftly and decisively to punish these election denying misinformation spreading criminals?!!? https://t.co/n1LjeFRtWi — Doug Boatwright (@gummywormgrampa) August 3, 2023

If Trump is prosecuted for questioning a questionable election, these Hollywood a-holes need to be prosecuted as well. They are blatantly calling for the overturning of a legally elected president. While you're at it, throw Stacy Abrahams, Al gore, and Hillary Clinton in jail… https://t.co/FYqEuGcJC9 — Corn Pop Patriot (@BillBg7) August 2, 2023

If Trump wins again in 2024, stuff like this will 100% happen again, and Democrats will be right there with them.

Count on it.