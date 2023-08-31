Bank to Stop Giving Loans to Fossil Fuel Cars

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

It is happening ladies and gentlemen. We are now at the point where a major bank has announced they will stop giving loans for new petrol and diesel cars under the excuse of climate change.

From 2025, customers of Bank Australia will no longer get funding to buy new cars that run on fossil fuels.

”By ceasing car loans for new fossil fuel vehicles, we are sending a signal to the Australian market about the rapid acceleration in the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles we expect to see in the next few years” said Sasha Courville, chief impact officer at the bank.

So in just two years time, the bank will stop giving loans to new fossil fuel cars and instead only help people buy the inferior electric vehicles. Although, they will still be giving loans for people to buy used fossil fuel cars.

So now banks are beginning to decide what cars we can buy and cannot buy under the excuse of climate change. Sounds more like CLIMATE COMMUNISM to me, or perhaps CLIMATE FASCISM in this case where a bank is behind it.

But it would definitely not surprise me if the ESG score system is a major factor in their decision, I am sure they will get a very good ESG score out of this…

If you don’t know what ESG is, it is essentially a score given to large corporations based on how much they follow the globalist agenda. The more obedient, the better score they get. Unfortunately it didn’t work out very well for Sri Lanka when they tried it.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Now there is a new plan from a think tank consisting of influential business leaders to completely ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in Sydney within just 5 years. Not only that, they want to ban gas appliances. Great!

Britain has already decided they are banning the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2030, and the EU has decided to ban them from the year 2035.

In other words, we are only a few years away from petrol and diesel cars being banned. And why is this happening? It is all about control.

Consider the economic aspect.

How much of this push for electric vehicles and zero emissions is actually about making more money for large corporations?

This bank is now forcing many of it’s customers to buy electric cars instead of petrol cars, and we all know that electric cars are generally much more expensive than petrol cars. The primary reason being the massive battery (that by the way takes crazy amounts of C02 to produce).

So this bank will be getting people to take MORE EXPENSIVE loans to buy the electric cars rather than the petrol cars. They are earning more money on this. So perhaps this is all just a clever plan to get more money out of their customers? Could be and it is worth thinking about.

I will never buy an electric vehicle.

You see, electric vehicles are inferior. The short range and massive charging times mean that they essentially limit your freedom of movement. You cannot travel as freely as you can in a petrol or diesel car.

Remember how they have promoted electric cars as being great because you save money on charging? Well, we are now facing an energy crisis and electricity prices are going through the roof. So much that with the prices we have been seeing in Scandinavia lately it would cost $100 to fully charge a Tesla at peak prices.

The reason this is, is very simple. The energy to weight ratio in an electric car is so much worse than in a petrol car. A car battery is massive and heavy and contains much less energy per kg compared with petrol.

But this is nothing new. Communists have always tried to limit people’s freedom. We saw that in the Soviet Union and in other Socialist countries where they are pushing for people to ride bikes, take the bus or train instead of owning their own car. The reason is called control. They don’t want people moving about freely and independently. They want to be able to keep tabs on people.

And that is exactly what is happening now.

Just like in the Soviet Union, there is one rule for the elite and another for the people. They are flying around in private jets and have expensive car collections, meanwhile they are telling you to get rid of your car and eat the bugs.

It is Climate Communism.