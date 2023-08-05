AWFUL: 19-Year-Old Utah Man Collapses and Dies Suddenly In Front of his Family After Revealing the Country He was Going to for His Mormon Mission

Provo, Utah – What was supposed to be a cause for celebration turned into the most heartbreaking family tragedy imaginable.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that 19-year-old Liam Mildenstein. a native of Provo, Utah, was reading his mission statement to his family in front of his entire family when he suddenly collapsed backward on the floor and later died.

The shocking medical episode occurred just after the excited young man revealed where he was being called to serve his Mormon mission. He had been hoping for weeks that he would be going to Japan and got his wish.

The family called 911 immediately but when medical personnel arrived it was too late. Liam never regained his pulse.

The young man passed away just one hour later.

The cause of Liam’s sudden death is unknown at this time as an official autopsy has yet to be performed.

His older brother Kaelten explained to the Tribune in a text message that the teen had no known health conditions nor was there any sign this tragedy was coming.

There were no signs of anything leading up to the day either. It was such a shock that it feels unreal. It was truly an unexplainable tragedy.

Kaelten went on to say that it had been Liam’s lifelong dream to go to Japan for his mission.

My entire family – my grandfather, my uncles, and a bunch of my cousins – they all served in Japan. It was something that he wanted to be a part of, he really always wanted to go to Japan for his mission.

Kaelten described his brother as a “very sweet person” who always sought to help others. Liam was also passionate about music.

Liam was a very sweet person. He was very innocent and always wanted to help people and do good. He had a childlike heart. He was a musician. He played drums and Irish flute and all kinds of instruments.

The Mildenstein family has created a GoFundMe campaign Wednesday to help cover Liam’s “completely unexpected” funeral expenses. More than $37,000 has been donated as of Saturday morning, surpassing the $30,000 goal.