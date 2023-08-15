Attorney Mike Davis: “Republicans are Weak and Stupid and Democrats Know This – Biggest Wimps on Planet” (VIDEO)

Mike Davis, the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, is the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). Mike joined Steve Bannon today on The War Room and was in rare form after the Democrats indicted President Trump on speech charges and 18 of his top officials and supporters.

Mike Davis says Democrats get away with this because Republicans are so weak and stupid. We could not agree more.

Mike Davis: There’s not a snowballs chance in hell that these indictments, that these criminal convictions, will be upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States because of two things…

…The problem is that Republican politicians are weak, and they’ve allowed this to. The reason we are here today at this republic ending lawfare against President Trump with this fourth indictment is because Republican politicians across the country, particularly in the House of Representatives, have allowed this to happen. They have allowed that since the Mar a Lago raid a year ago. That unnecessary, unlawful, unprecedented home raid on a former president to get back presidential records he’s allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act.

Steve, there was deafening silence. It seems like it was you and me, the only ones out there for three or four months defending Trump when all these Republicans, including the so called conservative Republicans, were clutching their pearls and saying, it’s over. Right. Republicans are weak and stupid, and Democrats know this, and that’s why Democrats do what they do with this lawfare. They tried to do it with Kavanaugh, but they ran into a problem because I’m not weak and stupid and I wasn’t going to put up with their nonsense. Right? And Republicans need to have the same attitude, like they have glass jaws. Take off your gloves, put on your brass knuckles, and break their glass jaws politically and legally, not physically, of course. I don’t want to end up in the gulag, but Republicans need to get tough. And it seems like the biggest wimps on the planet are these Southern Republican politicians because they are so scared of their shadows, they’re so scared to be called racist by Democrats that they’re the easiest cowed of all. Republicans. White, Southern, male Republicans are going to be the downfall of the Republican Party and the Republican, because they’re such wimps.