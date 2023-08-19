ATF Revokes Gun Licenses of 122 Gun Dealers Amid Biden Regime’s War on Second Amendment

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives revoked gun licenses of 122 gun dealers during the last fiscal year amid the Biden Regime’s war on the Second Amendment.

“We were making $1 million a year, now it’s less than $100,000,” Anthony Navarro, a gun dealer who lost his license last year after receiving three warnings for legal violations told The Wall Street Journal. “This policy is designed to be a backdoor violation of the Second Amendment.”

Fox News reported:

A Biden administration crackdown has reportedly resulted in hundreds of gun dealers losing their licenses which has sparked anger and the belief by the dealers that they are being targeted. During the last fiscal year that started in October, 122 gun dealers had their licenses revoked by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which is up from 90 the year before and 27 in 2021, Wall Street Journal reported. During the Trump and Obama presidencies, the number of licenses revoked never exceeded 81. Some in the gun industry are crying foul and suggesting that they are being unfairly targeted for political reasons over paperwork errors as part of an agenda to combat gun violence which President Biden has vocally pushed.

Joe Biden has waged a war on the Second Amendment since he was installed in January 2021.

Biden has repeatedly threatened millions of American citizens as he vowed to ban so-called ‘assault weapons.’

“I love my right-wing friends talking about how the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you want to take on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15,” Biden said earlier this year.

“I’m serious! Think about it!” he said.

Last August Joe Biden went off-script and threatened “right-wing Americans” in a speech in Pennsylvania.

“For those brave right-wing Americans… if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun,” said Biden.

“I’m not joking!” he added.