Armed Suspected Cartel Members Seen Entering Texas From Mexico Escaped Capture by Border Patrol

Armed suspected cartels members were seen on camera entering Texas from Mexico on Saturday but escaped capture by Border Patrol. The incursion follows several reported incidents of armed cartel members at the border, including a smuggler carrying a rifle as he transported migrants across the Rio Grande last week and an armed group captured in June at the same location as those who recently escaped.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted photos from Fronton, Texas showing three suspected cartel members, “NEW: Per law enforcement source, a group of suspected cartel gunmen armed with rifles & body armor were seen on cameras crossing illegally into the Fronton, TX area in the RGV Saturday night. Elite Border Patrol BORTAC agents were called out & searched area, but found nobody.”

NEW: Per law enforcement source, a group of suspected cartel gunmen armed with rifles & body armor were seen on cameras crossing illegally into the Fronton, TX area in the RGV Saturday night. Elite Border Patrol BORTAC agents were called out & searched area, but found nobody. pic.twitter.com/9GuhQngPKj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 8, 2023

Melugin pointed out a group of armed cartel members was arrested in June at the the same location, “Per fed & TX law enforcement sources, multiple times this week, suspected members of the Northeast Cartel, armed w/ rifles, crossed into the US in the Fronton, TX area in the RGV. 5 arrested yesterday via Border Patrol, @TxDPS, & @TXMilitary. Others seen on cam. Pics: TX DPS”

NEW: Per fed & TX law enforcement sources, multiple times this week, suspected members of the Northeast Cartel, armed w/ rifles, crossed into the US in the Fronton, TX area in the RGV. 5 arrested yesterday via Border Patrol, @TxDPS, & @TXMilitary. Others seen on cam.

Pics: TX DPS pic.twitter.com/DELUXIjYTO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2023

Video report by Melugin includes report on armed human smuggler from last week:

Fox News: Suspected cartel gunmen were seen on camera illegally crossing the border and escaping into the U.S. The border is NOT secure. pic.twitter.com/Nm93nFG4gH — GOP (@GOP) August 8, 2023

Rep. Chip (R-TX) is furious at the Biden administration:

“Enough!” — Furious Chip Roy blasts Biden admin over ongoing southern border chaos after new reporting from Fox’s @BillMelugin_ reveals images of suspected cartel gunmen coming across border pic.twitter.com/IjcptFA9ia — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 8, 2023

Texas DPS spoke with Fox News about the armed cartel members at the border:

Texas Department of Public Safety @LtChrisOlivarez joins Neil to discuss armed cartel members escorting migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/jn2XgkX5Wf — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) August 4, 2023

Joe Biden was in Arizona today. He did not visit the border. He visited the Grand Canyon and blocked off land from uranium mining with a national monument designation.