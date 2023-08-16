Apple Removes ALL of Glenn Beck’s Podcasts From iTunes Ahead of His Show on Biden Crime Family

Glenn Beck said Apple removed all of his podcasts from iTunes on Wednesday.

Beck panned over to a message he received from Apple: “Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.”

“This is crazy! Crazy!” Glenn Beck said asking his supporters to retweet his post.

WATCH:

“All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation,” Glenn Beck said.

“I wonder if today’s podcast asking who the REAL crime family is had something to do with this apparent censorship by Apple?” Glenn Beck said.

