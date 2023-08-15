ANOTHER LIE! Joe Biden Claims He Saw the Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse (VIDEO)

Another lie!

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to participate in a tour of Ingeteam, Inc. to promote ‘clean energy investments.’

As usual, Joe Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes.

At one point Joe Biden falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse last year.

“I watched that bridge collapse! I got there, and saw it collapse!” Biden said.

This is a brazen lie.

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed in January 2022 HOURS BEFORE Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to the city to tout his Infrastructure bill.

10 people were injured when the bridge collapsed around 6 AM. It could have been much worse if it happened just hours later in the morning.

Joe Biden did not see the bridge collapse.

Biden is a pathological liar.

