Amazon, N.Y. Times Sabotaged ‘Tucker’ Book Release: Reports

Guest by post by Peter LaBarbera

This article originally appeared on WND.com

‘The left-wing echo chamber is attempting to tank’ sales numbers

The publishers of Chadwick Moore’s new book about Tucker Carlson, “Tucker: The Biography,” released Aug. 1, has charged Amazon with purposely under-reporting its sales of the book to make it appear like a “flop.”

‘The left-wing echo chamber is attempting to tank the book’s sales, using the BookScan number to prove the book is a flop, with the goal of diminishing Tucker’s stature and enforcing the narrative that Tucker is now irrelevant,” “Tucker” publisher All Seasons Press said in an Aug. 18 press release.

“The New York Times unsurprisingly totally excluded the book in spite of the fact that Tucker sold 50% more than [their] #2 nonfiction hardcover and just 150 units behind their #1!” the publisher said in the same release.

Official statement regarding possible irregularities in reporting sales to BookScan by major retailers of @Chadwick_Moore‘s biography of @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/jhBewdROuA — All Seasons Press (@AllSeasonsPress) August 16, 2023

“For the first week Tucker was on sale, BookScan only reported 3,227 copies sold, placing it 40th on its bestseller list. This is because it appears Amazon did not report its complete week one sales to BookScan,” All Seasons Press said in a previous release, Aug. 16. “If it had, it would have likely placed between 5th and 7th. BookScan does not measure actual sales from retailers but uses an algorithm taking samples from some, but not all, retailers. Most importantly, BookScan relies on accurate reporting from said retailers.”

Bookscan ranks the sales of printed books only, not e-books, and relies on sales reports from major retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart, according to a 2017 article on the “convoluted world of best-sellers list” in the liberal site Vox.

All Seasons Press statement on “Tucker” week 2 sales. pic.twitter.com/Y0pnPCfptQ — All Seasons Press (@AllSeasonsPress) August 18, 2023

Predictably, the leftist media ran with the artificially low BookScan numbers.

Daily Mail reported Aug. 16: “In a number crunch seen by DailyMail.com, a total of 7,523 units of ‘Tucker’ by Chadwick Moore were shipped to Amazon the week of July 24 – while another 5,163 were shipped to the seller between August 1 and 3.”