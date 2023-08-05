Alabama Library Reverses Decision After Backlash: Will Allow Brave Books Family Events

After initially saying they would not allow Kirk Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, to host a “See You at the Library” event, a library in Alabama has reversed their decision and will allow the event to move forward.

Fox News reports, “The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System in Huntsville, Alabama, had said in a release on Wednesday afternoon it would no longer accommodate the book reading event due to concerns about logistics and security as popularity for the event grew this week.”

Cameron is spearheading “See You at the Library” events across the nation on August 5th to provide wholesome events at libraries for children.

Brave Books shares, “Kirk Cameron, alongside BRAVE Books, has been visiting libraries and holding story hours across the country to teach kids about faith, hope, and love. On August 5, 2023, we are calling on all families who love God and love America to gather at our local public libraries to pray, sing, and read BRAVE Books and other books of virtue. Imagine thousands of local public libraries filled by you, your friends, your pastors, your teachers and your local representatives on this date.”

Fox News reports:

Now, after law firm First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the library system saying it was “prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court,” the library has reversed course, Fox News Digital was told on Friday afternoon. The library has agreed, after all, to host Kirk Cameron, the Brave Books team and Riley Gaines, women’s sports advocate, who will be accompanying them on Saturday as they stop by three different libraries for the event. Gaines is host of the podcast “Gaines for Girls” on Outkick.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the leftists running the American Library Association (ALA), which have no issue hosting and supporting drag time story hours for young children, providing librarians with ways to disrupt the wholesome events.

On a Zoom conference call, ALA Director Deborah Caldwell-Stone gave tips on how libraries can “keep control” and how to “handle” the See You at the Library events, including ways to disrupt the experience for families.