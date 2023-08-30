Alabama Lawmaker Charged With Felony Voter Fraud After Allegedly Voting in District Where He Does Not Live

An Alabama state lawmaker was arrested on Tuesday evening on felony voter fraud charges.

Madison County Alabama jail records reveal Republican state representative David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on voter fraud charges that allege he voted in a district where he did not live.

After Rep. Cole’s arrest, Alabama’s House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement saying, “In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved.”

Previously, Libertarian candidate Elijah Boyd filed an election challenge in civil court against Rep. Cole that claimed Cole lives outside of Alabama’s District 10.

Per The Associated Press:

An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live. Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were not immediately available in court records, but the arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected. Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year. Voter fraud is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Cole, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Rep. Cole has since been released from jail on a $2,500 bond and has yet to comment on the recent charges brought against him.