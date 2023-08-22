Activists and Members of Congress Are Exploiting the Hawaii Fire, Urging Biden to Declare a ‘National Emergency Over Climate Change’

Climate change activist groups and left wing members of Congress are using the fires in Maui to urge Joe Biden to declare a ‘national emergency’ over climate change.

These people don’t give a damn about the people of Hawaii. All they see is an opportunity to seize more power and control. What do you think happens if Biden declares a national emergency over climate change? Climate lockdowns? More restrictions on energy? More restrictions on freedom? All of the above and more?

As Rahm Emanuel once famously said, never let a crisis go to waste.

Politico reports:

Biden faces calls to declare climate emergency as he heads to Maui As President Joe Biden prepares to visit Maui, the Hawaiian island devastated by the deadliest wildfire in U.S. modern history, lawmakers and climate groups are begging the White House to do more to prevent future climate-related disasters. Their argument: If the latest environmental catastrophe won’t spur the president into action, what will? The fires, likely sparked by the island’s electric utility and heightened by climate change impacts, swept through the Pacific paradise last week, killing at least 110 people and leaving the famed town of Lahaina smoldering in ruins. As survivors search for missing family members and friends, and a housing crisis unfolds amid the vast destruction, climate activists and members of Congress are urging Biden to declare a national emergency over climate change… “Even when I talk about this issue, I tend to say things like, ‘I want to make sure my children have clean air and water — that they have running water. That they have a livable planet when they’re my age.’ But that’s not right. Tomorrow, you could wake up and your whole community could be ashes,” said Kaniela Ing, a seventh-generation indigenous Hawaiian from Maui and the national director of the Green New Deal Network, a climate justice organization.

Biden must not be allowed to do this.

Declaring a “climate emergency” means giving one man the power to unilaterally spend mountains of tax dollars and revoke freedoms in the name of an unquantifiable threat. Realize where we are. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 21, 2023

It’s all about money and power.

The left is exploiting the tragedy of others, plain and simple.