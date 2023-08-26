Disgusting: Dallas Police Officers Laugh at Disabled Military Veteran in Distress

US Army vet Dynell Lane needed to use the bathroom at Serious Pizza in Dallas, Texas in the early morning hours of June 10. But two off-duty police officers, working security at the establishment, refused to let him.

According to The Dallas Morning news, “Many states — including Texas — have a restroom access law known as ‘Ally’s Law,’ which states people lawfully on the premises of an establishment should be allowed access to a restroom if they provide evidence they have a medical condition that requires immediate access to a toilet facility.”

Lane provided the officers with medical paperwork documenting his medical issues resulting from his deployment in the Middle East, yet still they refused. Lane then called 911 but officers did not arrive in time to mediate the situation and the wounded veteran wet himself.

This awful moment for a disabled military veteran left responding officers laughing and mocking the veteran in a disturbing interaction caught on video.

Lane recently told an oversight committee looking into the incident, “The Dallas Police Department failed me.”

The Dallas Morning news reports:

“So you guys made a guy pee himself?” one of the on-duty officers says in the shocking exchange, holding her fist to her mouth as she laughs. “Yeah,” one of the off-duty officers responds, smiling. He looks at the other off-duty officer, who appears to ask, “He called 911?” The officers say Lane called 911 about the officers not letting him into the restroom. One off-duty officer says, “He called 911 on us?” The uniformed officers respond, “yeah.” “Ahhh!” the off-duty cop replies before slapping his knee and roaring laughter. The other off-duty officer smirks. “He got mad you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom and then he calls back and said it’s OK he doesn’t need to pee anymore because he soiled —” one of the on-duty officers says before the other one appears to shut off their body camera.

Police told NBC 5 that, although the Dallas Police Department’s internal affairs division initially found that the officers did not violate department policy, an internal affairs administrative investigation is underway.