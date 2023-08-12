12-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death Found in Philadelphia Trash Can

A 12-year-old boy was found dead inside a trash can in West Philadelphia.

Investigators have revealed that 12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard was found shot to death inside a trash can located on the 5500 block of Cherry Street in Philadelphia.

Bernard’s body was discovered by a Philadelphia Housing Authority sanitation worker who discovered Bernard’s body wrapped up in plastic with a gunshot wound to his head.

As of now no suspects have been listed by the Philadelphia Police Department and Bernard’s murder is still in the early stages of an ongoing investigation.

Per NBC 10 Philadelphia:

Police have identified a 12-year-old boy who they say was found shot to death inside a trash can in Philadelphia last week. Police said the investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 22, when a Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) sanitation worker picked up a trash container from the 5500 block of Cherry Street and took it to a nearby storage facility where it was housed overnight. The worker then discovered a body inside the container the next morning, according to investigators. “On August 23, that same PHA employee drove the sanitation truck, with the container, back to the 5500 block of Cherry Street to gather more trash,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, who leads the city’s homicide unit, said during a press conference on Thursday. “During the drive, the container overturned and the remains of a male were observed inside that container with a plastic wrapped around the head with a comforter over him.”