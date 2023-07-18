YUCK: NBA Legend Charles Barkley Fully Embraces Dylan Mulvaney – Calls Bud Light Critics “Rednecks” and “A**holes” in Disgusting Bar Speech (VIDEO)

Credit: The Daily Mail

Say it ain’t so Chuck. Turns out NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been embraced by conservatives in the past for some politically incorrect statements, is a huge Bud Light fan and fully embraces trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Barkley was in Lake Tahoe, California for the American Century Championship last weekend, a celebrity golf tournament. While Barkley humiliated himself on the golf course as usual, he did capture national attention with some nasty and woke remarks at a club.

As Fox News reported, the basketball legend was spotted Friday and Saturday night giving speeches to bar attendees and telling them he was going to buy them America’s most infamous beer – Bud Light.

Here were Barkley’s comments Friday night as captured by a TikTok user. Not only does he buy the bar-goers Bud Light, but he seemingly implies that anyone who has a problem with Mulvaney or other woke LGBTQ individuals can go screw themselves.

I want y’all to drink this f***ing beer. I want y’all to drink this f***ing beer. I got three cases of Bud Light. Hey, and I want to say this: if you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you have a problem with that, f*** you!

WATCH:

Barkley doubled down Saturday night. He told the bar he would buy Bud Light and also called people boycotting the disgraced company a**holes.

He even dropped a racial slur in for good measure.

I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f*** y’all! Hey, y’all can’t cancel me.

Conservatives including Mark Levin erupted in anger after learning about Barkley’s remarks:

Cullen Linebarger

