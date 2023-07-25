“You See, When McCarthy Grows a Set and Shows a Little Ankle, Only Good Things Happen” – Steve Bannon on Joe Biden’s Impeachment

Steve Bannon dished on Kevin McCarthy today and what motivates the House Speaker – a bayonet at his back!

Bannon covered the mainstream meltdown and McCarthy’s suggestion that impeachment of Joe Biden might be on the table.

Don’t hold your breath.

But this is good news for the future of the free world.

Biden and Democrats MUST face consequences for their lies and actions. They can not be given a pass.

Via The War Room.