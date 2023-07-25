“You See, When McCarthy Grows a Set and Shows a Little Ankle, Only Good Things Happen” – Steve Bannon on Joe Biden’s Impeachment

Steve Bannon dished on Kevin McCarthy today and what motivates the House Speaker – a bayonet at his back!
Bannon covered the mainstream meltdown and McCarthy’s suggestion that impeachment of Joe Biden might be on the table.
Don’t hold your breath.
But this is good news for the future of the free world.
Biden and Democrats MUST face consequences for their lies and actions. They can not be given a pass.
Via The War Room.
Steve Bannon: McCarthy only moves in the direction he must and needs to move if there’s a bayonet at his back. Prod him, come along, come along, keep moving. That’s what we got here. So it’s a long way from over, but it’s a start…
…Thank God you got ultramaga in the House. Thank God for this audience. The Bayonet at the back and look at the meltdown and these aren’t minor players. This is the Washington Post. This is politico. This is MSNBC. We have the trifecta. We have the holy trinity of destruction of misinformation. Maybe toss The New York Times in there, too. It doesn’t get any better than this. You see when McCarthy grows a set and even just shows a little ankle on Hannity what happens? Only good things happen.