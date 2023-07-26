“You Might Want to Get Used to The Heat” – Crooked Hillary Clinton Gets ROASTED After Posting Crazy Tweet Blaming “MAGA Republicans” for Hot Weather

America even at her lowest point can always count on Crooked Hillary Clinton to provide some unintentional hilarity.

Just one crazy tweet Tuesday morning by Hillary provided conservatives all the ammunition needed to absolutely roast her.

While a corrupt regime is doing everything in its power to destroy the greatest nation on Earth, Hillary thinks the greatest crisis we face is hot weather in July. (it’s Summer after all).

But do not fret, Hillary claims she has a solution at hand. She apparently believes Republicans control the weather and that removing them from office will help somehow cool the earth.

Here is what Hillary posted:

Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office

Unsurprisingly, conservatives had some scorching replies to Hillary’s hot take. If Hillary has the misfortune of reading them, she might end up melting like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Here were the best responses:

If someone did start a Hillary Clinton parody account, would users actually be able to tell difference from the real one?

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

