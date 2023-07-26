“You Might Want to Get Used to The Heat” – Crooked Hillary Clinton Gets ROASTED After Posting Crazy Tweet Blaming “MAGA Republicans” for Hot Weather

America even at her lowest point can always count on Crooked Hillary Clinton to provide some unintentional hilarity.

Just one crazy tweet Tuesday morning by Hillary provided conservatives all the ammunition needed to absolutely roast her.

While a corrupt regime is doing everything in its power to destroy the greatest nation on Earth, Hillary thinks the greatest crisis we face is hot weather in July. (it’s Summer after all).

But do not fret, Hillary claims she has a solution at hand. She apparently believes Republicans control the weather and that removing them from office will help somehow cool the earth.

Here is what Hillary posted:

Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office

Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Unsurprisingly, conservatives had some scorching replies to Hillary’s hot take. If Hillary has the misfortune of reading them, she might end up melting like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Here were the best responses:

You might want to try to get used to the heat. — ⚡️THOR⚡️ the Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@ThorDeplorable) July 25, 2023

Oh my gosh. Republicans are so powerful! We can even control the weather!!! — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 25, 2023

What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2023

Don't worry Hillary, where you're going it's much hotter. — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) July 25, 2023

If you were president, is this the time you’d call Elizabeth Warren to do a rain dance? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) July 25, 2023

Did you feel the same when campaigning on a Boeing 737? In the words of Greta, “How dare you!”https://t.co/fMlumd62Kw — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 25, 2023

This is a parody account, right? 😂🤣 — Lisa Matassa (@Lisa_Matassa) July 25, 2023

If someone did start a Hillary Clinton parody account, would users actually be able to tell difference from the real one?