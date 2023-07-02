You Can’t Make This Up: U.S. Army Celebrates Trans Major Rachel Jones’ Journey from Depression to Authenticity in Celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride (VIDEO)

The U.S. Army has chosen to spotlight the personal journey of Maj. Rachel Jones, a transgender ‘woman’ and head of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Cyber Division.

According to a recent Army publication, it was Jones’ transition from male to female that brought her back from the brink of severe depression and suicidal tendencies. Amidst international tensions and potential conflicts, it seems the U.S. Army has found the time to delve into the realm of personal storytelling and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Last month, in observance of Pride Month, they’ve chosen to parade Maj. Jones’ tale as a testament to their inclusivity and, seemingly, as proof of their commitment to personnel welfare.

From the U.S. Army:

Coming out as a transgender female saved Maj. Rachel Jones’ life. The U.S. Army Sustainment Command Cyber Division chief, G6 (Information Management), struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life. Today, she is living her truth and is no longer battling depression or suicidal thoughts. The road to self-acceptance was not easy for Jones. Before coming out privately to her therapist, Jones lived every day deeply depressed and suicidal. “When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s there was a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. I don’t think many people meant to do that, but it’s something I heard as I was growing up repeatedly. So much so that I was convinced I was inherently evil for being transgender,” said Jones. “The pressure of hiding all of the time was so bad I grew up depressed and suicidal to the point that I always had a plan to end my life.” Jones, however, feels lucky to be alive today. “Even when deployed, the greatest threat to my own safety was myself,” she said. The risk of depression, post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideation is twice as high for LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers who have concealed their true selves than non-LGBTQ+ veterans and Soldiers, explained master resilience trainer, Stephanie Allers, who serves as a program specialist and suicide prevention liaison in the ASC G1 (Human Resources) Readiness and Resilience Division. Read more here.

Is this the primary message we want our military force to project to the world? Remember, this is an institution fundamentally tasked with defending the country and ensuring national security, not providing emotional therapy sessions or fostering identity politics.

This whole exercise is more about virtue signaling and good PR than it is about military effectiveness or cohesion. It’s as if the U.S. Army is attempting to rebrand itself as a bastion of diversity and inclusion, rather than a military powerhouse capable of safeguarding national interests.