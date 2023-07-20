You Can’t Make This Up: House Democrats Vote to Censor RFK Jr. During Hearing on Censorship (VIDEO)

House Democrats have voted to censor and remove presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a hearing that was ironically convened to discuss censorship issues.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.

During the hearing, Deborah Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) put forward a motion to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to censor him to speak about censorship.

“I move that we remove into executive session because Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable, antisemitic, and anti-Asian comments as recently as last week.”

“So-called egate” Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat serving on the House Committee on Weaponization of Government, made a defamatory statement about Kennedy. She lied about Mr. Kennedy and completely misrepresented him. Ms. Plaskett uses this investigation into censorship to try to censor Mr. Kennedy.

However, the vote to censor Mr. Kennedy Jr. failed miserably after 10 House GOP voted yes, while 8 Democrats voted no.

The move to censor Kennedy Jr. was in relation to an incident in which The Post reporter Jon Levine released a video of Robert Kennedy, Jr. taken at a confidential event in New York City.

During the party, Robert Kennedy, Jr. spoke about how scientists are now developing viruses as bioweapons. The US is sponsoring these laboratories financially. And scientists are currently working on ethnically targeted microbes.

“In fact, COVID-19 there’s an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races, disproportionately. “The races that are most immune to COVID-19 are because of the structure of the genetic structure, genetic differentials among different races of the receptors of the ace two receptor. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted that or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential impact to that. We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweathers, and we are developing ethnic bioweapons.”

Obviously, Robert Kennedy Jr. NEVER SAID COVID was “designed to spare Jews” as Levine suggested.

Kennedy was pointing to studies that show Ashkenazi Jews and Asians faired better than Blacks and Caucasians (Ashkenazi Jews are Caucasian).

The study specifically mentions Ashkenazi Jews as a population fairing better than most.

It appears Jon Levine read into Kennedy’s quote more than what was actually said.

