Wray Refuses to Answer Rep. Massie’s Questions About Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs and Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding Missing Phone Data (VIDEO)

FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday testified before the House Judiciary Committee.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” will examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Wray is the only witness answering questions.

Director Wray refused to answer questions about the January 6 pipe bombs.

Over two years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the so-called greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters and safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot but the bombs were not found until the next day.

The FBI continued to drip out new videos of the suspect who placed two pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the Capitol riot in the months following the incident.

The FBI still can’t find the person. This is interesting, considering the FBI has been using GPS data to arrest hundreds of Trump supporters who were standing outside the US Capitol on January 6th. Now we know why. The FBI now says (in June 2023) that the cell phone data of the alleged bomber was corrupted. See the letter below.

Wray refused to answer questions about the pipe bombs, the bizarre circumstances surrounding their discovery and the corrupted phone data that could have helped identify the bomber.

“We can handle classified information and we fund your department so you need to provide that,” Rep. Massie said to Wray.

Wray insisted he couldn’t answer any questions because of an “ongoing investigation.”

Of course.

WATCH: