WOW! Reporter Asks Jake Sullivan Why the DOJ Charged Biden Crime Family Whistleblower Gal Luft For Violating FARA, But Spared Hunter Biden (VIDEO)

Jake Sullivan and Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday held a press gaggle in Lithuania while Joe Biden shuffled around the NATO Summit.

A reporter confronted Jake Sullivan about the DOJ’s latest charges against Biden Crime Family whistleblower Gal Luft.

The Justice Department indicted Biden corruption whistleblower, Gal Luft on Monday just one week after he released a video detailing criminal allegations against the Biden Crime Family.

Gal Luft, a dual US-Israeli citizen, was hit with an 8-count indictment.

“LUFT, 57, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who formerly resided in both Maryland and Israel and is now a fugitive, has been charged with the following offenses, which carry the maximum prison terms listed below. The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by a judge.” – the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced.

Missing Biden corruption whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft released a 14-minute video to The New York Post on Thursday detailing damning allegations against Joe Biden and his family in a massive international bribery scheme filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run from the Biden regime and Department of Justice.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Luft vanished from Cyprus in April under mysterious circumstances.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy (CEFC), a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He served alongside Hunter Biden.

CEFC Energy paid Hunter approximately $5 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States.

The New York Post’s Steven Nelson wanted to know why the Justice Department indicted Gal Luft on FARA charges but spared Hunter Biden.

“Yesterday, a US Attorney from the Southern District of New York indicted a man named Gal Luft for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working without registration for a company called CEFC China Energy. The president’s son and brother worked for the SAME firm without registration … what’s the White House’s take?” Steven Nelson asked Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan refused to answer the question.

“I’ve not seen that and can’t comment on it,” Jake Sullivan said.

WATCH: