Woke U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Dishonors America AGAIN During National Anthem – Then Follow with a Draw Against the Netherlands (VIDEO)

This time the woke women representing the soccer team managed to embarrass themselves before AND during the match.

First, only four players -Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan – sang the national anthem while on the pitch. But as the Daily Mail notes, they appeared to be just mumbling the words rather than lauding belting out the words.

WATCH:

IT NEVER GETS OLD HEARING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AT THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/1WjdUfxJcQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

Every Netherlands player stood and sang along with “Wilhelmus,” the country’s national anthem.

Such disrespect toward out the greatest nation on Earth is getting old and Americans let these ungrateful players know it.

Watching the World Cup soccer… again, the US women put on an embarrassing display during the National Anthem. Only a few with hands on hearts, only a couple singing. Dutch singing in unison for their nation. Go Netherlands ! — Dave Balint (@DaveWarbird55) July 27, 2023

What a bunch of entitled and indoctrinated losers US women’s team refuse to sing national anthem before World Cup draw with Netherlands https://t.co/mTpTH7vRcZ — Victorian Dad ⚒️ (@Victorian__Dad) July 27, 2023

THEY PROBABLY ARE SO WOKE THEY DO NOT KNOW THE WORDS OUR ANTHEM. US women’s team refuse to sing national anthem before World Cup draw with Netherlands WE NEED TO BOYCOTT THEM JUST LIKE ALL THE OTHER PRO TEAMS THAT DESPISE AMERICA!!!https://t.co/bLY8NEOOg9 via @Yahoo — Jan Harvey (@janmhcogirl77) July 27, 2023

The women’s performance on the field left much to be desired as well. The heavily favored Americans managed only a measly 1-1 draw against their Dutch opponents. They needed a 62nd minute goal from Horan to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

This was a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final which the U.S. won 2-0. Given the talent disparity between the two sides, one would have expected a similar result instead of a tie.

The U.S Women are looking to become the first team in the men and women’s game to win the World Cup in three straight tournaments. Their awful actions have ensured that much of America will be rooting for them to fall short, however.