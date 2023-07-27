Woke U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Dishonors America AGAIN During National Anthem – Then Follow with a Draw Against the Netherlands (VIDEO)

by
Credit: the Daily Mail

This time the woke women representing the soccer team managed to embarrass themselves before AND during the match.

First, only four players -Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan – sang the national anthem while on the pitch. But as the Daily Mail notes, they appeared to be just mumbling the words rather than lauding belting out the words.

WATCH:

Every Netherlands player stood and sang along with “Wilhelmus,” the country’s national anthem.

Such disrespect toward out the greatest nation on Earth is getting old and Americans let these ungrateful players know it.

The women’s performance on the field left much to be desired as well. The heavily favored Americans managed only a measly 1-1 draw against their Dutch opponents. They needed a 62nd minute goal from Horan to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

This was a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final which the U.S. won 2-0. Given the talent disparity between the two sides, one would have expected a similar result instead of a tie.

The U.S Women are looking to become the first team in the men and women’s game to win the World Cup in three straight tournaments. Their awful actions have ensured that much of America will be rooting for them to fall short, however.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

