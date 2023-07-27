WNBA Player Arrested, Faces 9 Battery Charges

WNBA player Riquna Williams who was part of the Las Vegas Aces championship team last year was arrested on several felony domestic violence charges.

Authorities have reported the victim of the alleged domestic violence is William’s wife.

According to court records, Williams faces five felony counts which include “multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force, and assault with use of a weapon.”

The disgraced WNBA star is also facing four misdemeanor battery charges.

WNBA champ Riquna Williams arrested after alleged domestic incident involving wife, explosive details emerge https://t.co/23dk2btQKF — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2023

Per ESPN:

Riquna Williams, a veteran WNBA player and a member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest Tuesday on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. Williams faces five felony charges, including multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force, and assault with use of a weapon, according to court records. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges. A judge on Wednesday allowed Williams, 33, to be released from jail without bail less than a day after her arrest but said that she can have no contact with her spouse and must comply with alcohol monitoring pending another court appearance on Aug. 2.

In response to the charges, the Las Vegas Aces have barred Williams from the team and released a statement condemning violence.

The Las Vegas Aces organization stated “As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities.”

A statement from the Las Vegas Aces. pic.twitter.com/JGx4mPpuNU — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 26, 2023

This isn’t Williams’s first time being arrested for domestic violence.

In April of 2019 she was arrested for assaulting her ex-gf and was later suspended 10 games by the WNBA.