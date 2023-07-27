Where’s the GOP on This?… Kash Patel Names the Only Two People at the DOJ Who Could Have Signed Off on Hunter’s Sweetheart Plea Deal (VIDEO)

Kash Patel, chief of staff to the acting United States secretary of defense under President Donald Trump, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Thursday morning following the Hunter Biden plea deal fiasco Wednesday in a Delaware court.

On Wednesday Delaware Democrat Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected the shameless sweetheart plea deal set up by the Biden DOJ for Hunter Biden. The plea deal had covered Biden’s tax issues from 2014 to 2019, drug use and a gun charge that were to be pled as two misdemeanors for the tax charges and a diversion on the gun charge.

During the hearing the court learned that the sweetheart deal for Hunter Biden via the Biden Department of Justice also included a non-written agreement that would prevent the courts from charging Hunter Biden of any additional crimes in the future. This came out in court on Wednesday.

It was a shocking secret that was supposed to remain hidden from the American public.

On Thursday Kash Patel weighed in on yesterday’s Hunter Biden plea deal revelations.

Steve Bannon: Who authorized this deal yesterday? How did this even happen? Your piece of the Daily Caller is saying, hey, let’s be strategic. We got Garland and Wray. We can move on that. And that gets to the government gangsters, not to the Biden crime family, but to the government gangsters. So make your case Kash Patel. If you’re the field general here. What are you saying? Kash Patel: So it’s all interconnected, right? And as a former federal prosecutor who did these gun cases and a public defender who represented countless minorities, pretrial diversion is not permitted in this case. The only way you get it… Steve Bannon: I think the judge said that, right? Kash Patel: …And now it’s out there. But we called it on The War Room, like, three months ago. We said, this is an illegal plea. The Attorney General himself has to come in and waive the regulations to approve pretrial diversion. That’s why Hunter Biden got it. Garland and Monaco came in and said, here’s your so you’re agreeing to my point… Steve Bannon: …Somebody in DOJ had to make the decision to authorize those processes. Kash Patel: There’s only two people at DOJ. There’s one policy that governs it, and there’s only two people that can waive it. And it specifically says, in gun possession crimes that have to do with narcotics, pretrial diversion shall not be granted unless by express waiver of the deputy attorney general or the attorney general. That’s the regulation. That’s why it’s never been given before, except to Hunter.

Only two Biden administration officials could have approved Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal.

Garland and Monaco. These people are as crooked as the day is long.