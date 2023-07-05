“Where Are the WHITE HOUSE Security Tapes? – Security Tapes Will Quickly Show Where the Cocaine Came From” – President Trump Weighs in on Biden’s Latest Cocaine Scandal

by
Hunter Biden smoking crack from a video uploaded on his laptop. This was first posted on Gateway Pundit in Oct. 2020 and was censored by media and Big Tech.

There is one crackhead in the White House.

On Wednesday CNN reported that the Secret Service is going to review security footage to find out who deposited the when the dime-sized bag of cocaine into a cubby in a highly-trafficked area in the West Wing.

Secret Service originally said the cocaine was found in the White House Library in the East Wing where the First Family resides. Then they switched their story last night. The Biden White House on Wednesday suggested the culprit was possibly a tourist or reporter! What rubbish.

President Trump weighed on the latest Biden cocaine scandal on Wednesday.

President Trump: Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer but probably didn’t like it!

President Trump:  Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!

The Secret Service already knows who had the cocaine and who stuffed it in the cubby. But they will protect the illegitimate Biden regime as they continue to destroy the country.

