‘Where Are These Tapes?’ – Grassley Blasts the FBI For Hiding the 17 Smoking Gun Tapes Incriminating Joe Biden in Bribery Scheme (VIDEO)

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow that the FBI is stonewalling his efforts to obtain the 17 smoking gun tapes incriminating Joe Biden in a bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian oligarch.

Joe Biden refuses to answer questions about a bribery scheme alleging he received a $5 million bribe from Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who runs Burisma Holdings.

Last month Grassley revealed Mykola Zlochevsky said he kept 17 audio recordings of conversations with Joe Biden (2) and Hunter Biden (15) as an insurance policy.

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot,” Grassley said on the Senate floor last month.

“The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma hiring Hunter Biden,” Grassley added.

Larry Kudlow asked Grassley what happened to the smoking gun audio tapes.

“What do you think? Do you think the FBI has the tapes? Do you think there is only one set of tapes? What’s happened to these tapes?” Larry Kudlow asked Grassley.

“I want the FBI to tell me because that’s the only place that I can get the information because they have the responsibility to investigate,” Grassley said.

Grassley said he is still working to get the unclassified FD-1023 document released to the public.

WATCH: