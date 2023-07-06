What’s Up with This Biden Family Freak Show? – Ashley Biden Gets Rubby-Rubby with Her Dad on White House Balcony

Ashley Biden is Joe Biden’s 42-year-old daughter with Joe and Jill Biden.

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden, who was in treatment at the time, recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

The diary describes Ashley and her father Joe Biden taking showers together at an inappropriate age.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

Ashley left her diary at the treatment facility when she left.

On Tuesday night the Biden Family freak show was in full display. Sweaty Hunter Biden was acting strange on the balcony.

Nothing to see here Just a video of Hunter Biden allegedly doing a bump of cocaine at the White House in front of children But don’t worry – the media said the bag of blow found at the WH wasn’t Hunter’s!

pic.twitter.com/Bt5hCT2ghf — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2023

And now there is video of daughter Ashley giving her daddy a little rubby-rubby from behind. What is wrong with these people?

(The voice-over was dubbed into the video.)