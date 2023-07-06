What’s Up with This Biden Family Freak Show? – Ashley Biden Gets Rubby-Rubby with Her Dad on White House Balcony

by

Ashley Biden is Joe Biden’s 42-year-old daughter with Joe and Jill Biden.

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden, who was in treatment at the time, recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

The diary describes Ashley and her father Joe Biden taking showers together at an inappropriate age.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

Ashley left her diary at the treatment facility when she left.

On Tuesday night the Biden Family freak show was in full display. Sweaty Hunter Biden was acting strange on the balcony.

And now there is video of daughter Ashley giving her daddy a little rubby-rubby from behind. What is wrong with these people?

(The voice-over was dubbed into the video.)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

